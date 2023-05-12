Soccer Champions Tour: Juventus, Real Madrid to compete at Orlando's Camping World Stadium

Florida soccer fans will be able to see two premiere international clubs compete against each other in Orlando over the summer.

Italy's Juventus and Spain's Real Madrid will compete at Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando on Aug. 2, 2023, part of the Soccer Champions Tour. It will be the first time both teams will play at Camping World Stadium, a news release said.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, May 16, followed by general ticket sales on Friday, May 19. Tickets can be purchased via www.FloridaCup.com or www.SoccerChampionsTour.com.

As part of the U.S. tour, FC Barcelona, AC Milan, Arsenal, Manchester United, will also compete at venues in California, Texas, and Nevada.

2023 Soccer Champions U.S. Tour schedule

Saturday, July 22

FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Sunday, July 23

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan at The Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA



Wednesday, July 26

Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Wednesday, July 26

Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Thursday, July 27

Juventus vs. AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Saturday, July 29

FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tuesday, August 1

AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, August 2

Juventus vs. Real Madrid at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL