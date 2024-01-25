'So disgusting': 2 kids, 7 dogs, multiple cats found in feces, urine covered Florida home; women, man arrested

Warning: Some readers may find the pictures included in this story disturbing.

Two Florida women and a man are facing several charges following an animal cruelty investigation, officials said.

Chelsea Hilarie, 23, Tina Maddox, 67, and Robert Brooks, 23, were each arrested on seven counts of animal cruelty after deputies discovered seven dogs and multiple cats living in filthy conditions at their Citrus County home. Two children were also found inside the home, with one seen crawling on the spongy and feces-caked floor, deputies said.

When deputies and animal control officers (ACOs) responded to the Inverness home, they were met with a noticeable scent of animal feces and ammonia lingering around the outside of the home.

Inside the home, officers found several piles of garbage bags mixed with animal feces and urine inside the bathroom, soiled diapers and empty liquor bottles scattered throughout a bedroom, and stacks of dirty dishes and two buckets with mold growing inside of them in the kitchen, officials said in a news release.

At least three dogs were reportedly living on the enclosed patio, while another four were living inside the home. Many of them had missing patches of fur due to fleas.

Several cats were found wandering throughout the house, with the freedom to come and go through open windows.

Officials said there was little food and no water source for any of the animals.

"The condition of this home was so disgusting that deputies and ACOs could not take a single step without their boot touching feces, urine, or both. No child or animal should ever have to experience living conditions such as this." — Sheriff Mike Prendergast

The two children, dogs and cats were all removed from the home.

The animals were taken to a local animal shelter where they will be cared for by a veterinarian.

Additional charges are pending regarding the children.