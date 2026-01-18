Snow in Florida: See photos and videos

Does it snow in Florida? It can – and it did.

Believe it or not, snow flurries are falling in northern Florida. Traffic cameras in northern Florida showed snow actively falling, as well as a light dusting alongside the freeways.

Snow was seen falling in Defuniak Springs, which is northeast of Destin in the Panhandle, and Caryville, which is east of Defuniak Springs.

It marks the second year in a row that snow has fallen in northern Florida in January. It's not unheard of for snow to fall in Florida, though it does not happen all of the time.

Back-to-back cold fronts on Thursday and Sunday brought Winter-like temperatures to the state, plunging overnight temperatures into the 20s and 30s in Central Florida.

On Friday morning, it was technically colder in Orlando than Anchorage, Alaska (a one-degree difference between the two), according to the FOX 35 Storm Team. Friday's morning low was the coldest low for that date in Orlando in nearly 50 years.