Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County, Osceola County, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County, Seminole County, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County, Inland Volusia County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Southern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Inland Volusia County

Snow in Florida: See photos and videos

Published  January 18, 2026 8:59am EST
Florida News
Does it snow in Florida? It can – and it did.

Believe it or not, snow flurries are falling in northern Florida. Traffic cameras in northern Florida showed snow actively falling, as well as a light dusting alongside the freeways.

Snow was seen falling in Defuniak Springs, which is northeast of Destin in the Panhandle, and Caryville, which is east of Defuniak Springs.

It marks the second year in a row that snow has fallen in northern Florida in January. It's not unheard of for snow to fall in Florida, though it does not happen all of the time.

Photos: Snow falls in Florida

Back-to-back cold fronts on Thursday and Sunday brought Winter-like temperatures to the state, plunging overnight temperatures into the 20s and 30s in Central Florida. 

On Friday morning, it was technically colder in Orlando than Anchorage, Alaska (a one-degree difference between the two), according to the FOX 35 Storm Team. Friday's morning low was the coldest low for that date in Orlando in nearly 50 years.

The Source: The information is from the FOX 35 Storm Team, Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras, as well as local weather reports.

