Boca Raton Florida plane crash: 3 dead, 1 injured aboard Tallahassee-bound plane: FAA

The Brief A small plane crashed around 10:20 a.m. Friday morning in Boca Raton, Florida, officials said. Authorities said all three people aboard the Cessna 310 were killed. Another person on the ground suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Investigators believe the plane crashed due to mechanical issues.



Three people were killed, and one person was injured, during a small airplane crash due to mechanical issues on Friday morning in Boca Raton, Florida, according to first responders and the FAA.

The FAA said the plane departed Boca Raton Airport and was headed towards Tallahassee International Airport.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Boca Raton plane crash: Latest updates

What we know:

A Cessna 310 departed Boca Raton Regional Airport on Friday morning and was scheduled to fly to Tallahassee International Airport, the FAA said. There were three people aboard, the FAA said.

All three people died in the crash, officials said. Another person on the ground suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he drove through fire that exploded from the plane, and he was taken to the hospital.

The crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. along Military Trail, which runs close to I-95 in South Florida. Several nearby streets are closed, Boca Raton Police said in a post on X.

Police said that currently North Military Trail is closed between Northwest 19th Street and Butts Road due to the crash. The Interstate 95 overpass at Glades Road is also currently closed eastbound and westbound, officials said.

Tri-Rail also posted to X to provide updates on rail service after the crash.

"Due to a small plane crash near the rail corridor, a bus bridge has been established between Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton stations," officials said in the post. "Rail service will continue south of Deerfield and north of Boca. However, riders may want to seek alternative transportation due to expected delays."

People are asked to avoid the area.

FAA and NTSB investigating

What they're saying:

Michael LaSalle, public information officer for the City of Boca Raton, and Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer held a press conference to provide updates on the crash at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

"On behalf of the City of Boca Raton, we express our heartbreak at this tragic loss of life," Singer said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and all affected by those deceased. We should be grateful in tragic moments like this for the swift action of our Boca Raton Fire Rescue Department and our Boca Raton Police Department, who worked to minimize the harm and respond to the immediate concern from the fire. … In times of tragedy, I'm grateful for the spirit and care that is so strong in our community, so we can help all affected get through this as quickly as possible."

What's next:

Both the NTSB and the FAA will investigate the crash. The NTSB will be the lead investigative agency, the FAA said.

