'Small Business Saturday' set to draw shoppers seeking unique finds at local merchants

Small businesses across the country are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to supporting local shops and entrepreneurs.

According to a survey by American Express, more consumers are choosing to shop small this year. In 2014, 74% of respondents reported shopping at small businesses. That number has risen to 85% in 2023.

Shoppers say they prefer the personal touch of local businesses over the hustle and bustle of malls and big-box retailers. Many describe the experience as more enjoyable and meaningful, making it a popular alternative to traditional holiday shopping destinations.

Small Business Saturday offers an opportunity for communities to come together, celebrate local entrepreneurs, and invest in their neighborhoods. It follows one of the year’s biggest shopping events as bargain hunters hit stores for Black Friday deals.

Analysts predict Americans will spend big this holiday season, with total spending for November and December expected to reach $999 billion — a 2.5% increase from last year.

Retailers are optimistic, and shoppers across Central Florida appear eager to snag deals and kick off the holiday season in style.

