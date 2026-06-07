Pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Port Orange, officials say

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The Brief According to officials, officers responded to the scene around 10:38 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while the occupants of both vehicles were uninjured.



Port Orange Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on the 5000 block of Williamson Boulevard.

According to officials, officers responded to the scene around 10:38 p.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while the occupants of both vehicles were uninjured. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Slease at 386-506-5838.