Central Florida Zoo: New summer hours, cougars cubs and animal encounters

The Brief The Central Florida Zoo has opened new animal encounters and rolled out new hours for the summer. The zoo is also now home to two cougar cubs that were found abandoned in South Dakota.



The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is ready for summer with new hours, new animal encounters and new residents—a pair of cougar cubs.

The Sanford zoo will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily during the summer months.

Officials say the new schedule will give visitors a chance to enjoy the zoo during the cooler morning hours.

The zoo has also opened new animal encounters that let visitors get up-close with a giant tortoise and a herd of pygmy goats.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

New baby cougars arrive

Later this year, visitors will be able to see the zoo's newest arrivals in person.

The zoo recently welcomed a pair of cougar cubs, who were found abandoned in South Dakota.

The brother and sister are about 10 weeks old and weigh between 9 and 12 pounds, zoo officials said.

One of the two cougar cubs that have arrived at the Central Florida Zoo. (Credit: Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens)

"Our animal care team is providing the specialized attention they need, and we're excited to watch them reach new milestones," zoo CEO Richard Glover said.

The cubs will remain in quarantine for at least 30 days, while the animal care team monitor them.

Meet Angel, the Aldabra tortoise

Visitors can not step inside the tortoise habitat for one of the zoo's new animal encounters.

During the interactive experience, the animal care team will share fun facts about Angel, an Aldabra tortoise. Visitors will also get to meet her and take photos.

The encounter costs $25, but passholders get a special prices of $20.

Since each encounter is limited to 10 people, the zoo recommends booking in advance.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Enter the Barnyard and meet the goats

The zoo also has a new encounter, where visitors can interact with a herd of goats.

At The Barnyard Walkthrough Goat Encounter, visitors can get up-close, even brush, the Nigerian dwarf and pygmy goats that freely roam in the habitat.

"This is part of our ongoing effort to expand interactive animal experiences across the zoo," COO Bob Chabot said in a news release.

The goat encounter is included with zoo admission. It's available Saturdays & Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

About the Central Florida Zoo

The Central Florida Zoo is home to more than 350 animals, including giraffes, rhinos, cheetahs and more. The zoo also includes several gardens with a variety of plants.