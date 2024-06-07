6 Flagler County residents headed to prison for multi-state drug trafficking charges: DOJ

article

Six Flagler County residents will spend the next couple of years in jail for trafficking drugs linked to the Mexican Cartel, according to the Department of Justice.

The charges erupted as a result of Operation Ice Man, a two–year local, state, and federal investigation conducted by numerous law enforcement agencies. The accused were transporting methamphetamine and cocaine from Phoenix, Arizona and Los Angeles, California to Central Florida. A total of nine people were charged, with six residing in Flagler County.

Those charged include:

Tyrone James Jones, 55, of Palm Coast (Convicted of drug trafficking conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute)

Zara Adriana Mascarella, 20, of Palm Coast (Drug trafficking conspiracy)

Jimmie Lee Bizzell, 53, of Green Cove Springs (Drug trafficking conspiracy)

Alfred Lamar Shavers, 48, of Bunnell (Drug trafficking conspiracy and possession of firearms by a convicted felon)

Camarie Dontre Shavers, 23, of Bunnell (Drug trafficking conspiracy)

Alfred Lamar Shavers Jr., 26, of Bunnell (Drug trafficking conspiracy)

During the investigation, agents learned that the traffickers were using commercial trucks to ship methamphetamine and cocaine from Mexico across the United States.

When search warrants were issued on October 31, 2022, in Palm Coast, Bunnell, and Daytona Beach, agents found 44.54 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.72 kilograms of cocaine, nine guns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized from Shaver's home.

Agents also discovered that Luis Miguel Hernandez, 36, of Phoenix, and Saul Sandoval, 39, of Phoenix, were the sources of the meth and cocaine coming from Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Both men had brokered deals with co-conspirators in Mexico who were sending drugs across the border for them to sell.

A search warrant was issued on April 25, 2023, at Sandoval's home, where agents found 1,114 grams of fentanyl pills, 18 guns, 18 gun suppressors, and more than $5,000 in cash. He was arrested and taken to Florida to face his charges.

Hernandez was arrested the same day in Los Angeles. The DOJ said he was in the middle of conducting a new drug trafficking deal for nearly 36 kilograms of meth when he was detained. Hernandez was also transported to Florida.