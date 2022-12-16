Expand / Collapse search

Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway.

Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando. 

Police say water from a hydrant caused the hole in the eastbound lane on Anderson Street. Officials have determined it will take about two days to fix. 