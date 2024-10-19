Sinkhole in Mount Dora prompts officials to caution drivers

Officials with the Mount Dora Police Department are warning drivers to exercise caution after the formation of a sinkhole in a roadway.

The sinkhole is in the area of the 1800 block of North Orange Avenue, according to police.

While officials said the sinkhole "is not a major hazard," they are still advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The department said officers are currently on scene helping with traffic control and that city officials have been notified of the situation.