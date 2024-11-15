Simple steps you can take to keep criminals from invading your home

Lighting or landscaping could be the secret weapon to keep criminals from invading your home.

Doorbell cameras are what a lot of people have on hand to secure their property, but many are overlooking crucial steps.

The Titusville Police Department is trying to prevent home invasions by educating homeowners. Crime prevention starts with a home invasion survey from Titusville Code Enforcement experts. They know what to look for, pinpointing safety steps people miss.

"Crime prevention through environmental design means that there are ways – there’s parts of your environment that may provide opportunity for someone to be victimized, but there are also ways to provide an opportunity to not be victimized," said Amy Matthews, who’s the public affairs coordinator for the Titusville Police Department.

FOX 35’s Esther Bower tagged along on a homeowner’s tour who was in pretty good shape. Benny had several cameras scattered in various spots on his property, a strong fence with no missing posts and lighting in several locations.

From dusk to dawn, officers recommend motion sensor lighting to alert you if someone's on your property. The sudden light can also scare criminals away.

"It makes you feel more secure if you know your house is secure," said homeowner, Benny.

Homeowners may not know plants also play a role in protection.

"We have two major keys, the two-foot and six-foot rule," the code enforcement officer told Benny.

Benny learned his tree canopies should always be trimmed up 6 feet from the ground so you can clearly see who’s in the yard. Bushes also shouldn’t grow taller than two feet because an adult can hide behind them.

When it comes to your front door, the officers encourage having a peephole. Don’t cover the hole with a wreath or decoration because you want to see who’s knocking before letting them in.

"Once you unlock, once you open up, now they have a way to get in," said the officer.

Strong screws in your doors also matter.

"We encourage 3-inch screws through the frame to the wall of the house," added the expert.

That makes it harder for someone to bust inside.

"It’s a preventative measure," said Matthews.

Police say prevention plays a big part in keeping people safe. What may seem like simple fixes go a long way, so criminals don’t see your home as an easy target.

"I greatly appreciate it," said Benny. "It gives me a second set of eyes to look at my house for any security problems."

If you’re a Titusville resident, TPD is offering these free home invasion surveys to anyone in the community, and residents outside of the area can still use these tips to protect their property.

