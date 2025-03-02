Silver Airways cancels all flights at Orlando International Airport without notice, files bankruptcy
ORLANDO, Fla. - Those expecting to board a Silver Airways flight this weekend at Orlando International Airport (MCO) were left stranded after all arriving and departing flights were abruptly canceled.
The shutdown comes after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2024. A press release announcing the filing was released on the airlines website stating, "This decision will allow us to secure additional capital and undertake a financial restructuring that will strengthen our position as a competitive airline, ultimately benefiting you—our valued customers."
The press release also stated that:
- All tickets remain valid, and we will continue operating as usual
- You can book flights with Silver through our website or any other channel
- United and JetBlue customers, including loyalty program members, will experience no disruptions to their bookings or services
- Tickets purchased through any other airline or agency will be honored
The airline has not yet issued any statements regarding the canceled flights.
"MCO received notification yesterday afternoon that, effective immediately, all departing and arriving flights with Silver Airlines are canceled", GOAA spokeswoman Angela Starke emailed.
Silver Airways flew routes from MCO, Pensacola, Key West, The Bahamas and Fort Lauderdale and was previously ranked MCO's 27th biggest airline by passenger count.
This story will be updated as FOX 35 learns more.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Silver Airways Press Room and The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.