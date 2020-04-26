Sikh Temple in Oviedo welcomes all, gives out hundreds of free meals

article

All are welcome to come on Sunday mornings to the Sikh Society of Central Florida in Oviedo, as people can pick up free meals for themselves and their loved ones.

“We want people to come, share the love, and follow whichever faith you are following,” said Amit Pal Singh, chairman of the organization. "We expect to give out around 500 meals every Sunday.”

People who came to pick up the boxed meals said in tough times like these it was wonderful to get help.

“I'm on a fixed income so our budget is running low all the time,” said Evelyn Hernandez, who was there to get food. "They're helping the community.”

The Sikh temple had more than a dozen volunteers preparing the meals each week and distributing them in ways that minimize contact.

“If there are any meals leftover, we deliver to anyone in need, like last week we delivered to Orlando Rescue Mission in downtown,” Singh said.

They say in the future they may start giving out meals on Saturdays too. The temple is also organizing a blood drive set for June 21.

