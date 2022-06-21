Should you get a second COVID booster shot? Doctor weighs in

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Florida continues to climb. It’s up to 17.2%. Two months ago it was only 4.9%. The rise has some wondering if they should get a second booster shot to better protect themselves. One doctor says that decision comes down to what you and your doctor feel is best.

"It’s not as scary as it once was. It’s a lot less scary," said EMS Director in Seminole County Dr. Todd Husty.

The concern around the COVID-19 virus has waned in recent months but so has the severity of the virus. Dr. Husty says the virus getting weaker over time is typical for any virus.

"The virus in the face of all the immunity that we have because of vaccines because of people that have already had this thing, it’s just not as bad as it was before. It could change. It could get worse we don’t want to see that happen," said Husty.

Over the last two months, the COVID-19 positivity rate has surged to over 17%. At the same time though, doses of the vaccine being handed out have decreased significantly. In fact, over the last six months, nearly 350,000 people have become fully vaccinated compared to over 4 million the previous six months.

"The most important thing is if you don’t want to get sick from COVID, don’t hang out in large crowds of people without a mask on," said Husty.

Dr. Husty says most people who have gotten one booster shot are only seeing mild symptoms if they catch COVID. The CDC only recommends people who are 50 and older or have weakened immune systems get a second dose of the vaccine.

"If you’re thinking about it, it’s crossing your mind and you’re wondering then I’d get one. What’s the reason not to."

Husty feels the average person who gets a second dose may not see a big difference in their immunity because they are already seeing mild symptoms.