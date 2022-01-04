Should you get a COVID test? Experts say you might not need it

Long lines snaking through Barnett Park have become the norm.

People are practically camping out for upwards of eight hours to get a COVID test.

"I try not to drink too much water," said Angie Belot, as her wait for a test hit five hours. "I don’t want to have to use the bathroom because that’s kind of hard to get to. I made sure to get some food on the way in."

Many may need a test result for work, school or travel.

"I’ve been quarantining for 10 days," said medical professional Gayla Rice. "I just need to get a clearance."

Dr. Todd Husty believes too many people are going simply because they are nervous they might have the virus.

"I’m not sure that [tests] are absolutely necessary to guide us as to what to do or what not to do. Let common sense prevail," Dr. Husty said.

Common sense is simply staying home if you feel sick.

"It might be a cold. It might be the flu. It might be COVID… I’ve got something and I really don’t want to give this to other people, so you’re going to self-quarantine," Dr. Husty said.

The CDC’s latest guidelines say someone with COVID should isolate for five days.

If you are asymptomatic or have had no fever in 24 hours, you should be wearing a mask in close contact situations.

This new guidance comes from studies that show you are most contagious up to two days before symptoms and up to three days after.

"It’s wear a N-95 mask when you return to work and certainly don’t show up to work with even minor symptoms," Husty said. "You just can’t do it."