Shopping slowdown at Orlando Vineland Premium Outlet Mall

Usually, Orlando's outlet malls are packed with people, but on Tuesday, you could see a shopping slowdown.

The Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets is usually open until 11 p.m., but closed early on Tuesday.

However, COVID-19 didn't stop shoppers from spending some money.

Some stores closed.

Others reduced hours.

These are signs a serious shopper never wants to see at the Orlando Premium Outlet Mall.

Wendy Mcmenamin said, "Was a little disappointing. There was more closed than I thought there would be."

And among the merchandise, a masked employee looking like he was ready to sanitize shops.

Customers came from all over to spend money.

Wendy said, "Really, shopping is something we do when we’re here. We come to Florida about once a year. It’s something we like to do. [It] gives us a little something to look forward to."

Sarah Miller came from Ohio.

She said, "We were a little disappointed, but it’s expected to have limited hours. We understand."

And Jessica Golds traveled from England.

She said, "As a shopper, a tourist, I respect that and it doesn’t bother me."

Some stores are reducing hours, opening later and closing earlier at 6 or 7 p.m.

Janet Golds said, "Some of the bigger stores are staying open with reduced hours, but ultimately it’s about keeping people safe."

For some of these vacationers, heading the outlets was a backup plan.

Janet said, "My daughter and I were supposed to go to Universal, but that’s shot so we carry on and stay calm. The sun’s shining. It’s 10 degrees there and freezing, so we’re just happy."

We asked Sarah, "So was plan B shopping? " She replied, "Yeah, spend more money."

Richie Miller, of Ohio, said, "That’s all we had left to do. So we went back to the hotel and sit for a while and figure out what we’re going to do tomorrow."

While some stores plan to reopen at the end of the month, it’s anyone's guess when others will reopen their doors.

Janet said, "It is what it is, we just have to get on with it."

COVID-19 didn’t infect all sales.

We asked Wendy, "Did you get what you wanted?" She replied, "Yeah, a couple of things."

And so did Sarah, "Candy, that’s it because all the other stores were closed."

FOX 35 tried reaching out to the outlet mall spokesperson, but no one got back to us.

However, on the mall's website, it said operating hours are now from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

But many stores have different hours.

If you plan to head out to the mall for a particular store, you may want to call ahead to make sure it's open.

Some stores including Fossil, Ecco, Puma, Ann Taylor, Original Penguin, Lucky Brand, Under Armour, Adidas, Guess and Timberland are temporaily closed at this location.