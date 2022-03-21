Person found shot, killed in front of home in Melbourne

Police said a person was shot and killed Sunday night and found in the front yard of a home in Melbourne.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots near the intersection of Lipscomb Street and W.H. Jackson Street late Sunday, around 10:45 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the person's body in the front yard of the home. Officers also found evidence of a shooting.

The person's identity has not been released and no other details regarding the incident were immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the events leading up to it has been asked to contact Melbourne police at (321) 608-6371.