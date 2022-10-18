Shooting victim drives off in Amazon truck, deputies say

A shooting victim is accused of taking an Amazon delivery driver on a wild ride. Brevard County deputies say it happened on Tuesday afternoon at a 7-Eleven in Cocoa.

There were two different crime scenes, including the 7-Eleven on the corner of Clearlake Rd. and Rosetine St. and the shooting location which is just a few blocks away.

They say that person only drove a short distance before taking off on foot. The Amazon driver was not hurt.

Deputies say the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and is not cooperating in their investigation.