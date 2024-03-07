Shooting reported at New Smyrna Beach home: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a home on South Myrtle Avenue near Cavedo Street Thursday morning.

A large police presence has the area roped off at this time.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting and whether there are any injuries or a suspect in custody.

FOX 35 News has reached out to police to learn more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.