Shooting investigation in Orlando's Carver Shores neighborhood

Orlando police officers are actively searching for a shooter.

OPD units arrived at the 5000 block of Karen Ct. at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They said a juvenile victim was standing in the front yard when a blue SUV pulled up in front of the residence and began shooting. The victim sustained a non life-threatening injury.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man. The Blue SUV fled the area, last seen driving on Kirkman Rd. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.