Expand / Collapse search

Shooting investigation in Orlando's Carver Shores neighborhood

Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Shooting investigation in Orlando

Orlando police officers are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a juvenile who was standing in a front yard.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers are actively searching for a shooter.

OPD units arrived at the 5000 block of Karen Ct. at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.  They said a juvenile victim was standing in the front yard when a blue SUV pulled up in front of the residence and began shooting. The victim sustained a non life-threatening injury. 

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man. The Blue SUV fled the area, last seen driving on Kirkman Rd.  Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.