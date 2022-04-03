Shooting incident ended in car chase, Orlando Police say

article

Orlando police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday afternoon that ended in a car chase.

According to officials, west patrol officers responded to a shooting at 2:33 pm in the area of Kingspointe Parkway.

The media release says one of the vehicles involved was seen by an officer fleeing the area. The vehicle pursuit drove through the International Drive area and I-4 and ended at Dr. Phillips Hospital.

According to OPD, a person inside the car with a gunshot wound was airlifted to the Orlando Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition. No bystanders were injured.

All the suspects in the vehicle pursuit have been accounted for. This incident may be related to another shooting that occurred minutes before.

The investigation is ongoing. Watch FOX 35 News at 10 pm for more details.