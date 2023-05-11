Man wielding 'firearm' shot and killed after threatening deputies in Kissimmee gated community, sheriff says

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a man wielding a firearm was shot by deputies in a Kissimmee neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., there was a large law enforcement presence outside a residence on Club Villas Ln. inside the gated Remington Gold Club community. A FOX 35 News crew observed dozens of staff with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office behind crime scene tape blocking off the entrance to the Club Villas condominiums, including deputies, crime scene technicians, and others.

According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, three deputies responded to reports of a man brandishing some type of firearm in the neighborhood just before 4 p.m. The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they encountered the man who pointed the firearm at them. The deputies then shot at the man.

"He was incapacitated. They immediately started administering CPR," Sheriff Lopez explained. "We have an independent witness that said he fired first, but that's still currently being investigated."

Sheriff Lopez said two of the three deputies fired shots at the man but was unable to identify which deputies were involved.

"This is a tragedy all the way around, and when these kinds of things happen, it's sad," the sheriff said, "but please, don't point a firearm at law enforcement."

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a deputy has been involved in a shooting in Kissimmee, inside the gated Remington Gold Club community, May 11, 2023.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.