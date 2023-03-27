Shooting at Dunkin' Donuts in Daytona Beach prompts school lockdown: police

A shooting that happened inside a Dunkin' Donuts in Daytona Beach prompted a nearby high school to be placed on lockdown Monday morning, according to police.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said its officers responded to the restaurant located on International Speedway Boulevard where they recovered a firearm and detained multiple people.

No one was hurt in the shooting, officials said.

Mainland High School was placed on lockdown because of its proximity to the shooting scene.

"The suspects are in custody and there are no safety concerns for students, faculty or residents in the area," police said in a tweet.

Volusia County Schools said the lockdown has since been moved to "secure."

An investigation is ongoing.