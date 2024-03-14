Shona Wallace, woman accused of striking family on sidewalk, killing toddler, to begin DUI manslaughter trial

article

The woman accused of DUI manslaughter in the death of a young toddler in Altamonte Springs will face a judge for trial on Thursday morning.

Shona Wallace, who was 48 at the time, is accused of running over a family, which included 18-month-old Adalyn Zisa and her parents, officials said.

On the night of June 2, 2019, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 414 and Eden Park Road. When officers arrived, they found pedestrians who had been struck by Wallace's silver Mazda.

Police said Wallace traveled onto the sidewalk, striking the family of three, who were on a bicycle ride. She was not able to provide any information or reason as to why her vehicle veered off the road and onto the sidewalk.

The crash, at the time, resulted in the family being taken to a hospital, and the child died of her injuries.

Wallace is expected in court at 8:45 a.m.

