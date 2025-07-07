Sheriff to speak after Daytona Beach stabbing suspect shot and killed by deputies

The Brief Volusia deputies shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect after responding to a stabbing Saturday night that injured two people in Daytona Beach. A 16-year-old and a 39-year-old were hospitalized in stable condition; no officers were hurt. Sheriff Mike Chitwood to give an update at 11 a.m.



Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is expected to provide an update after law enforcement shot and killed a suspect following a stabbing attack that happened over the weekend, officials said.

The backstory:

On Saturday, at around 9:30 p.m., Volusia County sheriff's deputies responded to a stabbing call at a home on Derbyshire Road off Christobel Street.

At the scene, deputies found two victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man – suffering from multiple stab wounds, officials said.

As deputies secured the scene, they were informed that the suspect was still inside the residence and that another possible victim may also be in the house.

Reports suggest deputies and officers from Daytona Beach Police Department, Ormond Beach Police Department, and Holly Hill Police Department formed a team to enter the home and search for any additional victims.

According to officials, as deputies moved through the house, the suspect suddenly burst from a bedroom door, screaming and charging toward officers with a large knife raised above his head. Law enforcement opened fire, shooting the suspect multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed that none of the responding deputies or officers were injured during the incident.

The two stabbing victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released. It's also unclear what led up to the attack.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the shooting. As is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies involved have been placed on temporary administrative leave.

