List: Every Daytona 500 winner since the very first in 1959

Published  February 13, 2026 6:00am EST
ORLANDO, Fla. - The 68th running of the NASCAR Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. Ahead of the historic 500-mile race, here's a look at every driver who has crossed Victory Lane to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

The race starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX 35, FOX Sports, and in the FOX One app.

Every Daytona 500 winner: 1959 - Today

  • 1959 - Lee Petty
  • 1960 - Junior Johnson
  • 1961 - Marvin Panch
  • 1962 - Glenn "Fireball" Roberts
  • 1963 - Tiny Lund
  • 1964 - Richard Petty
  • 1965 - Fred Lorenzen
  • 1966 - Richard Petty
  • 1967 - Mario Andretti
  • 1968 - Cale Yarborough
  • 1969 - LeeRoy Yarbrough
  • 1970 - Pete Hamilton
  • 1971 - Richard Petty
  • 1972 - A.J. Foyt
  • 1973 - Richard Petty
  • 1974 - Richard Petty
  • 1975 - Benny Parsons
  • 1976 - David Pearson
  • 1977 - Cale Yarborough
  • 1978 - Bobby Allison
  • 1979 - Richard Petty
  • 1980 - Buddy Baker
  • 1981 - Richard Petty
  • 1982 - Bobby Allison
  • 1983 - Cale Yarborough
  • 1984 - Cale Yarborough
  • 1985 - Bill Elliott
  • 1986 - Geoff Bodine
  • 1987 - Bill Elliott
  • 1988 - Bobby Allison
  • 1989 - Barrell Waltrip
  • 1990 - Derrike Cope
  • 1991 - Ernie Irvan
  • 1992 - Davey Allison
  • 1993 - Dale Jarrett
  • 1994 - Sterling Marlin
  • 1995 - Sterlin Marlin
  • 1996 - Dale Jarrett
  • 1997 - Jeff Gordon
  • 1998 - Dale Earnhardt
  • 1999 - Jeff Gordon
  • 2000 - Dale Jarrett
  • 2001 - Michael Waltrip
  • 2002 - Ward Burton
  • 2003 - Michael Waltrip
  • 2004 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  • 2005 - Jeff Gordon
  • 2006 - Jimmie Johnson
  • 2007 - Kevin Harvick
  • 2008 - Ryan Newman
  • 2009 - Matt Kenseth
  • 2010 - Jamie McMurray
  • 2011 - Trevor Bayne
  • 2012 - Matt Kenseth
  • 2013 - Jimmie Johnson
  • 2014 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  • 2015 - Joey Logano
  • 2016 - Denny Hamlin
  • 2017 - Kurt Busch
  • 2018 - Austin Dillon
  • 2019 - Denny Hamlin
  • 2020 - Denny Hamlin
  • 2021- Michael McDowell
  • 2022 - Austin Cindric
  • 2023 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  • 2024 - William Byron
  • 2025 - William Byron
  • 2026 - TBD

The Source: The information is from NASCAR, Daytona International Speedway, and previous FOX 35 reporting.

