List: Every Daytona 500 winner since the very first in 1959
ORLANDO, Fla. - The 68th running of the NASCAR Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. Ahead of the historic 500-mile race, here's a look at every driver who has crossed Victory Lane to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy.
Every Daytona 500 winner: 1959 - Today
- 1959 - Lee Petty
- 1960 - Junior Johnson
- 1961 - Marvin Panch
- 1962 - Glenn "Fireball" Roberts
- 1963 - Tiny Lund
- 1964 - Richard Petty
- 1965 - Fred Lorenzen
- 1966 - Richard Petty
- 1967 - Mario Andretti
- 1968 - Cale Yarborough
- 1969 - LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1970 - Pete Hamilton
- 1971 - Richard Petty
- 1972 - A.J. Foyt
- 1973 - Richard Petty
- 1974 - Richard Petty
- 1975 - Benny Parsons
- 1976 - David Pearson
- 1977 - Cale Yarborough
- 1978 - Bobby Allison
- 1979 - Richard Petty
- 1980 - Buddy Baker
- 1981 - Richard Petty
- 1982 - Bobby Allison
- 1983 - Cale Yarborough
- 1984 - Cale Yarborough
- 1985 - Bill Elliott
- 1986 - Geoff Bodine
- 1987 - Bill Elliott
- 1988 - Bobby Allison
- 1989 - Barrell Waltrip
- 1990 - Derrike Cope
- 1991 - Ernie Irvan
- 1992 - Davey Allison
- 1993 - Dale Jarrett
- 1994 - Sterling Marlin
- 1995 - Sterlin Marlin
- 1996 - Dale Jarrett
- 1997 - Jeff Gordon
- 1998 - Dale Earnhardt
- 1999 - Jeff Gordon
- 2000 - Dale Jarrett
- 2001 - Michael Waltrip
- 2002 - Ward Burton
- 2003 - Michael Waltrip
- 2004 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2005 - Jeff Gordon
- 2006 - Jimmie Johnson
- 2007 - Kevin Harvick
- 2008 - Ryan Newman
- 2009 - Matt Kenseth
- 2010 - Jamie McMurray
- 2011 - Trevor Bayne
- 2012 - Matt Kenseth
- 2013 - Jimmie Johnson
- 2014 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2015 - Joey Logano
- 2016 - Denny Hamlin
- 2017 - Kurt Busch
- 2018 - Austin Dillon
- 2019 - Denny Hamlin
- 2020 - Denny Hamlin
- 2021- Michael McDowell
- 2022 - Austin Cindric
- 2023 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- 2024 - William Byron
- 2025 - William Byron
- 2026 - TBD
The Source: The information is from NASCAR, Daytona International Speedway, and previous FOX 35 reporting.