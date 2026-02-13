List: Every Daytona 500 winner since the very first in 1959

The 68th running of the NASCAR Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. Ahead of the historic 500-mile race, here's a look at every driver who has crossed Victory Lane to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

The race starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX 35, FOX Sports, and in the FOX One app.

Every Daytona 500 winner: 1959 - Today

1959 - Lee Petty

1960 - Junior Johnson

1961 - Marvin Panch

1962 - Glenn "Fireball" Roberts

1963 - Tiny Lund

1964 - Richard Petty

1965 - Fred Lorenzen

1966 - Richard Petty

1967 - Mario Andretti

1968 - Cale Yarborough

1969 - LeeRoy Yarbrough

1970 - Pete Hamilton

1971 - Richard Petty

1972 - A.J. Foyt

1973 - Richard Petty

1974 - Richard Petty

1975 - Benny Parsons

1976 - David Pearson

1977 - Cale Yarborough

1978 - Bobby Allison

1979 - Richard Petty

1980 - Buddy Baker

1981 - Richard Petty

1982 - Bobby Allison

1983 - Cale Yarborough

1984 - Cale Yarborough

1985 - Bill Elliott

1986 - Geoff Bodine

1987 - Bill Elliott

1988 - Bobby Allison

1989 - Barrell Waltrip

1990 - Derrike Cope

1991 - Ernie Irvan

1992 - Davey Allison

1993 - Dale Jarrett

1994 - Sterling Marlin

1995 - Sterlin Marlin

1996 - Dale Jarrett

1997 - Jeff Gordon

1998 - Dale Earnhardt

1999 - Jeff Gordon

2000 - Dale Jarrett

2001 - Michael Waltrip

2002 - Ward Burton

2003 - Michael Waltrip

2004 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2005 - Jeff Gordon

2006 - Jimmie Johnson

2007 - Kevin Harvick

2008 - Ryan Newman

2009 - Matt Kenseth

2010 - Jamie McMurray

2011 - Trevor Bayne

2012 - Matt Kenseth

2013 - Jimmie Johnson

2014 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2015 - Joey Logano

2016 - Denny Hamlin

2017 - Kurt Busch

2018 - Austin Dillon

2019 - Denny Hamlin

2020 - Denny Hamlin

2021- Michael McDowell

2022 - Austin Cindric

2023 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2024 - William Byron

2025 - William Byron

2026 - TBD