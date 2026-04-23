Sheriff releases video from body camera credited with deflecting bullet, saving Florida deputy's life

The Brief A deputy in Volusia County was shot when a suspect opened fire on responding officers. Authorities said the deputy’s body camera stopped a bullet, likely saving his life. He is recovering, and the suspect is in custody.



Newly released video shows a Volusia County deputy’s body camera stopping a bullet during a shooting, an impact authorities say likely saved his life.

Investigators said Deputy Jose Rivera was shot when deputies approached a home to follow up on an earlier incident. Authorities identified the suspect as Luis Diaz Polanco, who they say opened fire on deputies, discharging multiple rounds.

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During the exchange, Rivera’s body camera absorbed at least one bullet that otherwise could have been fatal. He was also struck in the shoulder and leg.

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Body camera footage shows fellow deputies pulling Rivera to safety, applying tourniquets and rushing him to a hospital. Authorities credited the quick response of officers on scene with helping stabilize him.

Officials said Polanco was taken into custody after the shooting. Portions of his interview with investigators have been sealed by court order, but authorities said he told deputies he intended to shoot them and would have continued if he had not run out of ammunition.

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In statements released before the sealing order, investigators said Polanco also described being in a mental health crisis after missing prescribed treatments.

Rivera has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Officials said he is expected to make a full recovery, and a nonprofit organization has provided financial assistance to support his recovery.