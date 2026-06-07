1 dead, 1 hurt in separate overnight Sanford shootings: Officials

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The Brief Officers responded around 3:20 a.m. to a reported shooting near Historic Goldsboro Boulevard where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police received a second shooting call near Historic Goldsboro Boulevard and Pomegranate Avenue. Officers located a deceased male, identified as 32-year-old Deion Fields, who died from gunshot wounds.



Sanford Police are investigating two shootings that occurred early Sunday morning along Historic Goldsboro Boulevard, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized.

According to reports, Officers responded around 3:20 a.m. to a reported shooting near Historic Goldsboro Boulevard and Mangoustine Avenue, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officials stated that shortly afterward, police received a second shooting call near Historic Goldsboro Boulevard and Pomegranate Avenue. Officers located a deceased male, identified as 32-year-old Deion Fields, who died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators later located a person of interest with a firearm in the area. That individual is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital for mental health concerns.

Police have not determined whether the shootings are connected. The incidents appear to be isolated, and there is no immediate threat to the public.