Orlando weather: More storms expected across Central Florida



Today is the meteorological start to summer. It represents the three months of summer weather in the Northern Hemisphere: June, July and August.

Astronomical summer, when the Earth tilts into its Summer Solstice is June 21 at 4:24 a.m.

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Scattered storms will develop along a cold front. Rain will be likely from Ocala to Titusville, but chances drop off as you get south of Orlando.

Highs will be near 90 degrees. The chance for rain is 60%. One to three inches of additional rain is possible.

Storm chances drop off after 10 p.m., for a variably cloudy overnight. Lows will be around 74 degrees.

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More storms develop from midday into the afternoon on Tuesday. One or two could be severe with damaging wind gusts, though this is not likely, just possible.

The chance for rain is 70%, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Drier air will work into the region by midweek, reducing our rain chances and briefly dropping our relative humidity levels late in the week.

The humidity returns next week.