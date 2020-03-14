Sheriff pushes Florida Department of Health for change, says 'the public is kept in the dark' about coronavirus

article

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is pushing the Florida Department of Health to open the flow of information and be more transparent as coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the state.

"Right now, we are suffering from a lack of certain information about the presence of coronavirus in our community," Chitwood opens his Facebook post with. "Since I'm the chief law enforcement official in Volusia County, I think it's my responsibility to provide more transparency than has been provided so far."

He goes on to list the cities in Volusia County that have people being monitored for coronavirus. The state says that 365 people in Florida are being monitored but the exact location is never revealed. Only the county is and that is when the patient officially tests positive. However, Sheriff Chitwood exposed potential Volusia County cases to the exact cities in his Facebook post, stating that the following number of cases under monitoring exists in the following cities:

Daytona Beach: One

Ormond Beach: Four

Port Orange: Three

New Smyrna Beach: Two

Deltona: Three

DeLand: Five

DeBary: Two

He stated that not all these cases are positive tests but the list includes locations where someone in the household is being monitored for a combination of reasons like showing symptoms, a concerning travel history, or potential close contact with a lab-confirmed case. He adds that these numbers are expected to grow too.

"I know this isn't a lot of information, but it's more than has been made available to this point. To my friends at the Florida Department of Health, I hope you understand my decision to disclose this information to the public, even if you don't agree with it. And I hope you will continue to provide us with this vital information we need for the safety of all first responders, and by extension, the general public. If not, then I think something has to change at the Department of Health," Sheriff Chitwood writes. "While we can't predict the severity of this pandemic, we have to confront the reality of it. Now is not the time for panic. It's the time for unity and transparency."

He said that by keeping the public in the dark, panic arises, which is why he claims we are seeing rows of empty shelves at stores across the county.

"I think we have to open the flow of information. We can still work together to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the lives of those who are vulnerable to it. We will do a better job of that with more information sharing, not less," Sheriff Chitwood says."Please look out for your friends, family, and neighbors. Follow the common-sense advice of the CDC, and keep doing all the things you'd do to avoid catching any virus. Don't hoard supplies for yourself when there are more vulnerable people out there in our community who might need them."

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.