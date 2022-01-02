Sheriff Mina: Man shot father, killed after turning gun toward deputies

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is working a deputy-involved shooting in Pine Hills that left a man dead.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Sunday on Santa Barbara Road, near Pine Hills and Colonial Avenue.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference that investigators responded to a domestic dispute and saw a man in his 20s shoot his father and then turn his gun toward deputies.

Officials said deputies shot at the suspect and hit him, killing him.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office posted a photo of the gun used by the suspect.

Sheriff John Mina said the suspect's father is expected to survive.

Mina said four deputies were involved in the shooting, but he said none of them were injured.

