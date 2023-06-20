Sheriff Mike Chitwood's reelection bid sets sights on third term in Volusia County

Mike Chitwood officially declared his candidacy for a third term as Volusia County Sheriff in 2024 at a news conference Thursday morning.

Surrounded by family, colleagues and religious leaders, Chitwood revealed his two missions for his reelection campaign.

"Mission No. 1 is fighting for, protecting and serving this community that I love, called Volusia County," Chitwood said. "The second part of that mission is fighting for, advocating and serving the men and woman – a lot of them you see behind me – that make up the Volusia Sheriff's Office."

This marks Chitwood's third time running for Volusia County Sheriff. He was elected in August 2016 and was sworn in the following January. He ran for a second term in 2020 and was reelected without opposition. Before that, he was the Police Chief in Daytona Beach.

Chitwood's press conference comes days after the FOX 35 News Team learned he had filed his candidacy to run for reelection in Volusia County. The sheriff, who teased the announcement on social media, joked his announcement was the "worst kept secret in Volusia County."

Brodie Hughes, president of the Volusia County Deputies Association, said the association is endorsing Chitwood to continue as sheriff.

"As an advocate, we really appreciate (him). This is a hard job out there and the deputies need that kind of support," he said.

Chitwood also received an endorsement from Sen. Tom Wright (R-Brevard) on Tuesday.

"I, too, am going to join Deputy Brodie and I am going to lend my endorsement to him, today, to make sure that we do not lose this man, we keep this man, because we need his sheriff's department to keep us safe, as they do every day," Wright said.

Chitwood then thanked his colleagues for support.

"When they say, ‘We’re supporting you,' that's something I'll remember for the rest of my life. … Being elected is a huge, huge, huge – it's so hard to put into words," Chitwood said. "Because it's not a job, it's not like you put in a job application and get a job for 20 years. Your community, your organization says you're the right person to do it.

"The word privilege doesn't even come down the pike. To know that everyday I have a responsibility to the people that work, that are behind me, and to the community standing all over it. That's the greatest honor I think a human being could have and you never lose focus of that."

A reporter asked Chitwood if he ever thought about not running for reelection, and he said "there was never a moment in time" that would have happened.

"It's humbling. It's the greatest honor of my life and that's why I'm running again," Chitwood said. "I want to keep on fighting for our community and our employees."