Shaquille O'Neal's $16.5M Windermere mansion has pending buyer

NBA legend Shaquille "Shaq" O’Neal's massive Windermere home could soon be sold.

According to the listing on Realtor.com, the status of the 12-bedroom, 11-bath home is currently pending. Its price was lowered to $16.5 million in November 2020 after being listed for $3 million more than that earlier in 2020.

The home is located within the Isleworth Golf & Country Club. It features 12 bedrooms, an indoor basketball court, a 17+ car showroom-style garage, a cigar bar with walk-in humidor and wine storage, a soundproof home theater, three fireplaces, a lakefront office, and a spacious kitchen. It sits on nearly four acres of land.

In addition, the outside of the home is said to have an 18-hole championship golf course, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, and tennis facilities.

FOX 35's David Martin visited the home when it was still listed for $19.5 million.

According to FOX News, Shaq bought the property for $3.95 million in 1993 during his time with the Orlando Magic. It has been further expanded and customized since then.

For more about the home, visit LiveLikeShaq.com.

Variety says that Shaq has other homes in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

