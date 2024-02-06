Shake Shack becomes 'Love Shack' for lovers seeking last-minute Valentine's Day plan

article

Landing a dinner reservation on Valentine's Day can be challenging, so Shake Shack offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience for last-minute planners.

On Feb. 14, the burger chain will transform seven of its locations from Shake Shack to "Love Shack."

For only $80, customers will be treated to a prix fixe tasting menu for two which includes limited-time Korean-inspired menu items.

There's two options you can choose from: The "Swicy Date Night" party and the "Umami Dinner" party.

Here's everything that comes with the "Swicy Date Night" meal:

- A reserved table for two with plates and glassware and even floral arrangement to boost the romantic vibes

Two Korean Style Fried Chicken sandwiches

Spicy Korean BBQ Fries

Extra sauce

A Gochujang Caramel Sauce Sundae

Beverages of choice

The Umami DInner Party is $160 and comes with the same things as the "Swicy Date Night" but for four people.