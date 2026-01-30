Sha'Carri Richardson arrested in Florida: Bodycam video

The Brief U.S. Olympian and track star Sha'Carri Richardson was recently arrested in Florida and booked into jail under the state's ‘super speeder’ law. She was accused of reaching speeds up to 104 mph in a 65 mph zone – 38 mph over the posted speed limit. "I would wipe that smile off your face," said the Orange County deputy who pulled her over.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of Sha'Carri Richardson's arrest earlier this week. The Team USA Olympic sprinter was arrested under Florida's "super speeder" law, which criminalizes speeds over 100 mph.

The backstory:

A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office pulled Sha'Carri Richardson over on Thursday, Jan. 29 for allegedly driving over the speed limit. Deputies said her vehicle was clocked at 104 mph on State Road 429, near Stoneybrook Parkway, in Winter Garden.

The speed limit on that road is 65. At 104 mph, that's 38 mph over the posted speed limit.

Richardson reportedly told the deputy that she had an underinflated tire and that she did not realize she was driving so fast.

"I would wipe that smile off your face" — Orange County deputy to Sha'Carri Richardson, according to bodycam footage

The Orange County deputy who pulled Sha'Carri Richardson over did not mince his words.

"You're driving at 104 mph in a 65 mph zone with subpar equipment, flashing people to get out of your way, following too close, using every lane to pass everybody, cutting me off, passing a car on the inside shoulder with their hazards lights on…You're going to jail for dangerous and excessive speeding," he said.

During the exchange, Richardson pleads with the deputy not to arrest her and not to take her to jail. She said she was not intentionally speeding, said she "will take the ticket."

She was booked into jail on a charge of dangerous excessive speeding, the official charge. She was later released on a $500 bond.