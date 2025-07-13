Severe thunderstorms prompt warnings in Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties

The Brief Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Sunday afternoon for Seminole, Volusia, and Brevard counties, with storms bringing wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. The storms are expected to impact areas including Sanford, Oviedo, Oak Hill, and Apollo Beach. Forecasters warn of possible damage to roofs, trees, siding, and vehicles, and advise residents to seek shelter.



The National Weather Service issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings across Central Florida on Sunday afternoon, warning of damaging winds, hail, and potential property damage.

In Seminole County, a severe thunderstorm was detected over Lake Jesup around 2:14 p.m., moving east at 20 mph. The storm is capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and is expected to impact Sanford, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Lake Mary, and Longwood. That warning remains in effect until 2:45 p.m.

A second warning was issued for northwestern Brevard County and southeastern Volusia County, including the Oak Hill and Apollo Beach areas. As of 2:41 p.m., a storm in that area was moving south at 10 mph, bringing with it 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Forecasters warn residents in all affected areas to expect possible damage to roofs, siding, trees, and vehicles, and urge them to seek shelter indoors until the storms pass.