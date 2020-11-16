Severe storms knock out power, possible tornado investigated

Homes and businesses across the Tri-State Region were without power Monday after severe storms knocked down electrical lines Sunday night.

Tornado warnings were issued Sunday night for parts of New York City and surrounding suburban areas, but there were no confirmed reports that any had touched down. Still, winds of 60 to 70 mph were recorded across the metropolitan area, said James Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

From North Bergen to Ridgefield, downed trees lined streets and debris littered neighborhoods. In Ridgefield, a transformer caught fire. Several streets were closed as crews worked to restore power.

In New York City, video posted to social media showed lashing winds and rain hitting two men in Manhattan.

"It was a line of severe thunderstorms, and in part of that line there might have been tornados," he said.

Advertisement

The line of storms bought down tree limbs across the state.

About 27,000 customers were without power in Buffalo and western New York on Monday morning and another 8,000 north of New York City, according to utilities.