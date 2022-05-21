Several displaced after weather damages apartment building

article

Several people were left without a home temporarily after an apartment building in Orlando was condemned from damage in overnight storms.

Orlando Fire Department says code enforcement were on scene at the Summerfield apartments in Metro West after storms damaged one of the buildings.

Firefighters were told the building was under construction at the time, but due to damage form the storm it had to be condemned.

In total, eight units and 11 people were forced to leave according to the fire department.

The American Red Cross arrived to offer one-on-one support for those effected.

The residents will be out of their homes until repairs can be made.