Several Daytona Beach homes struck by gunfire, police say

Several homes were struck by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon in the Daytona Beach area, police say.

Investigators say no one was hurt during the incident, and no arrests have been made.

What happened?

What we know:

Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) responded to the 1000 block of Warnock Avenue following reports of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they spoke with several people, including residents, whose homes had been struck by gunfire.

Although multiple bullet impacts were observed, no injuries were reported.

Shortly after their initial response, officers said they conducted a follow-up investigation at the Napier Apartments based on information obtained during the preliminary investigation.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and say there is no known ongoing threat to public safety.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released any details about what events could have led up to the shots fired. It is unclear exactly how many homes were hit by bullets. Officials have not shared if they have any leads on the suspects involved in the investigation.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.