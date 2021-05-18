Several companies in Central Florida hosting job fairs on Tuesday

article

Need a job? There are several opportunities on Tuesday as companies around Central Florida are hosting job fairs.

At the Orlando International Airport, a job fair is being held on the 5th floor of the Intermodal Terminal Facility at Orlando International Airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are 50 airport services including concessions, airline services, security and transportation looking to fill positions. Those planning to attend are encouraged to register HERE. However, registration is not required to attend.

Parking at the A or B garages will be validated and attendees should bring their parking ticket with them.

Lowe's is hiring for its distribution center in Kissimmee. The company is holding a hiring event at 2651 Ham Brown Rd. on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can find more information HERE.

If you want to work at a hotel, Caribe Royale Orlando is hosting a career fair on Tuesday and Wednesday. Job opportunities in culinary, engineering, housekeeping, food and beverage, front office and more are available.

Applicants can go to 8101 World Center Dr in Orlando on Tuesday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. or Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Other companies including Amazon, Wawa, Home Depot, Publix, Walt Disney World, and Universal Orlando are also currently taking applications online.