Officials set up federal vaccination site in Orlando, gear up for Wednesday's opening

Officials are busy setting up Valencia College’s West Campus because beginning Wednesday, thousands of people will be getting vaccinated at this site every day.

Officials say 2,000 doses will be administered daily at the mass vaccination site operated by the federal government. Those doses are in addition to what the state is already getting.

One hundred and thirty soldiers from the Army’s 101st Airborne Division will be giving the shots. People will park and walk up to get injected inside one of the tents and will be observed for unexpected reactions before being allowed to go home.

In addition to the walk-up site, there will be two mobile vaccine units providing 500 shots each in underserved neighborhoods around Central Florida.

The site will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting Wednesday.

Click here to pre-register.