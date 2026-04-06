14-foot waves, 40MPH winds expected along Florida coast: What beach cities are doing to prepare

The Brief Central Florida’s coastal counties are bracing for a week of high winds and rain, affecting beach conditions. While drought-stricken areas like Brevard County welcome the rain to alleviate active burn bans, officials warn that the Space Coast and I-95 corridor could see over 7 inches of accumulation and localized flooding through Thursday. Meanwhile, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect as 40 mph wind gusts are expected to generate dangerous 14-foot waves and life-threatening rip currents, prompting Volusia County to issue red-flag warnings for all beachgoers.



Heavy rain conditions are expected to hit Florida's coast this week.

For some under a burn ban due to ongoing drought conditions, the rain is a reprieve. For other areas, heavy rain and wind means treacherous surf conditions.

Here's how some of Central Florida's coastal counties are planning ahead.

What we know:

The coast will be particularly treacherous this week. A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Friday as the Atlantic creates "washing machine" conditions. This means beach-goers can expect 14-foot waves and 40 mile per hour wind gusts.

The Surf: Large breaking waves of 8 to 14 feet are expected in the surf zone, making swimming extremely dangerous.

The Wind: Onshore gusts could exceed 40 mph at times between Tuesday and Thursday.

As of April 6, Volusia County beaches reported a moderate rip tide risk, red-flag surf conditions and three-foot waves.

Rain totals

Areas to the east – closer to Florida's coast – are expected to have more rain.

Pockets of flooding are possible on the Space Coast and I-95 corridor at times with a few places that may get over 7 inches of rain through Thursday evening. Tuesday and Wednesday are the highest and most widespread chances for rain this week.

Brevard, Volusia counties prepare for incoming rain

For Brevard County – who is currently under a burn ban – the incoming rain is welcomed.

"We are also happy to see the rain in the forecast because, like much of the state, Brevard County is under a burn ban and seeing ongoing drought conditions," Brevard County's Emergency Management told FOX 35 in a statement.

While the county didn't disclose its plans for the rain, it said, "We will respond accordingly," adding, "We know where our ‘problem’ areas might be."

Meanwhile, Volusia County is continuing to monitor the forecast as conditions evolve.

"We have also notified our municipal partners to ensure they are aware of the current forecast and have shared public messaging across multiple platforms to keep residents and visitors informed," Volusia County Emergency Management told FOX 35.