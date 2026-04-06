Artemis II: Photos of moon, Earth, space from NASA, CSA astronauts

The Brief Artemis II broke Apollo 13's mission, traveling farther in space than any human. At its closest, Artemis II and its astronauts will be within 4,000 miles of the moon's surface. They've been sharing photos of Earth, the moon, and life aboard the Orion spacecraft. Here are some of the best.



The Artemis II crew has flown farther from Earth in space than any human ever, surpassing the historic Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

At its closest point, Artemis II's Orion spacecraft will be within 4,070 miles of the moon's surface on its six-hour flight around the moon, NASA said. It's the first time humans will have direct eyes of the moon's surface, and the first time astronauts have flown to the far side of the moon.

Artemis lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 1, the start of a 10-day mission to the moon and back. Artemis II is scheduled to splashdown on the evening of April 10 off the coast of San Diego, California.

Here are some of the photos of the moon and Earth captured by Artemis II's crew, Orion spacecraft, and NASA teams.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Artemis II mission specialist and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen enjoys a shave inside the Orion spacecraft during Flight Day 5 and ahead of the crew's lunar flyby on April 6, 2026. Credit: NASA

What are the Artemis II astronauts looking for on the moon?

The Artemis II astronauts have 30 targets to observe, photograph, and analyze on the moon's southern surface, including the Orientale basin, a 3.8-billion-year-old, 600-mile-wide crater on the moon's surface, and the Hertzsprung basin, a 400-mile crater northwest of the Orientale basin, NASA said.