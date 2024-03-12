Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down traffic on I-4 in Orlando

Troopers are investigating a deadly, wrong-way crash on Interstate 4 in Orlando, officials said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-4 westbound at the exit ramp to Sand Lake Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2016 Nissan Sentra, being driven by a man, was traveling the wrong way and struck the female driver of a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, FHP said.

The area remains blocked.

The crash is under investigation.