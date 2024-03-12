Random weapon screenings considered by Volusia Public Schools

Volusia County school leaders are considering implementing random weapon screenings for next school year.

At Tuesday’s meeting, they discussed a possible plan for a computer to select a random school. Once selected, district officials would set up weapon screening technology at a designated time of day.

Students would then be required to go through said screening process, and those who raise concerns or red flags would be pulled aside and searched. The change is in the early stages, and a vote hasn’t been taken yet, although county officials in attendance appeared to favor some version of the plan.

"I support this because every weapon we stop, or we locate on a campus, keeps our children safe," school board member Jamie Haynes said. Based on the discussions, the plan could be altered before they make a final decision.

Elizabeth Albert, president of the Volusia County teachers’ union, said she believes the screenings should be expanded.

MORE HEADLINES:

"I think if we're going to do this, we need to do it right, and we need to do it right from the start," she said. "Which would be to make an investment in these devices and put them at all entry and exit points."

Parents and guardians picking up their students from DeLand High School told FOX 35 News that they support extra security measures.

"[Safety] means everything. You always want your child to be safe," Robert Mundell said as he was picking up his grandchild from Deltona High School.

"Oh, that’s perfect. You see what happens when they don’t have it, and when they do," Israel Diaz said.

The board has not finalized a date for a final vote.



