Driver killed after running into back of dump truck in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead following a crash involving a dump truck in Orange County on Friday morning, troopers said.
The crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Jones Avenue and Jewel Foliage Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Evidence at the scene shows a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Jones Avenue when it ran into the back of a dump truck, authorities said.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital where he died. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.
The area is currently closed in both directions.