Driver killed after running into back of dump truck in Orange County, troopers say

One person is dead following a crash involving a dump truck in Orange County on Friday morning, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Jones Avenue and Jewel Foliage Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Evidence at the scene shows a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Jones Avenue when it ran into the back of a dump truck, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital where he died. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

The area is currently closed in both directions.