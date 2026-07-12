Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71: Florida lawmakers, national leaders react

The Brief Longtime South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has passed away at the age of 71 following a sudden, brief illness just days after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine. In response, President Donald Trump ordered all American flags to be flown at half-staff, while prominent figures like Joe Biden, Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody issued statements regarding his loss. Political analysts note that Graham's three-decade legacy will be defined by his influential committee assignments and his role as the leading voice for the hawkish wing of the Republican Party.



The sudden passing of longtime South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has shocked the nation.

"Sudden" was how Graham's office described the illness that ultimately caused his death on the evening of Saturday, July 11. But more so, to the world who saw him appearing to be in good health while speaking in Ukraine shortly before he died, his death appeared to have come out of nowhere.

He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday and was scheduled to appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Graham's office announced his death on Sunday morning, saying he died from a "brief and sudden illness."

He was 71 years old.

American flags were flown at half-staff at the White House on July 12, 2026 after the passing of long-time South Caroline Senator Lindsey Graham.

President Donald Trump posted a tribute to Graham on Truth Social and declared that all American flags be flown at half-staff in honor of his dear friend.

"… Senator Lindsey Graham, a dear friend of mine, and a truly great man, who achieved so much for our Country, and his beloved Home State of South Carolina."

Flags were ordered to remain at half-staff until 6 p.m.

Florida, national leaders react, offer prayers to family

What we know:

Tributes and prayers quickly poured in from across the political spectrum as leaders reacted to the news.

Florida Senator Rick Scott said he was heartbroken to learn of his good friend's passing.

In an X post, Scott spoke of one of his favorite memories with Graham, which was when Graham supported him in his 2018 campaign.

One of my favorite memories of Lindsey is when he came to campaign for me in Florida for Senate in 2018.



It was right after the media witch hunt on Bret Kavanaugh, where he stood strong on the judiciary committee to get the nomination confirmed. People were ecstatic to see him.… — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 12, 2026

Florida Senator Ashley Moody described Graham as someone who had the ability to pull off the "ability to change the air in a room through wit, humor, well-placed arguments, reason, or impassioned appeals," all at once.

My family and I mourn the sudden passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. There are people in this world who have the ability to change the air in a room through wit, humor, well-placed arguments, reason, or impassioned appeals. Lindsey Graham had the uncanny ability to pull them… — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) July 12, 2026

Former U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his shock upon hearing that Graham had died. Biden and Graham served in Congress together for over a decade, the former president said in an X post. Though Biden acknowledged the disagreements the two had, he said, "Lindsey and I did agree on the profound importance of public service. Like me, he loved the Senate as an institution, even with all its flaws and complexities."

Read more: US Sen. Lindsey Graham remembered as an 'American patriot'

What's Lindsey Graham's legacy? Political analyst weighs in

Political analyst Rich Rubino called Graham "the voice card" or "the face" for the "hawkish views of the Republican Party."

Rubino, who spoke with FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie on Good Day Orlando, said Graham represented the views that supported intervention overseas, was a "foreign policy hawk," and an advocate for going into Afghanistan or Iraq.

Graham's positions on these issues will be his legacy, Rubino said.

His legacy will be "a representative of the hawkish wing of the Republican Party," Rubino said.

Who was Lindsey Graham?

The backstory:

Born Lindsey Olin Graham on July 9, 1955, the South Carolina native spent his life working in and serving the people of his home state.

Graham attended college and law school in South Carolina before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. He was seeking a fifth Senate term after winning the Republican primary last month.

Graham also had over 30 years of combined military service within the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve. Graham retired as a colonel in 2015 after 33 years of military service, including deployments during the Gulf War Iraq and Afghanistan.

During his time in elected office – which surpassed over 30 years – Graham served on several influential Senate committees, including Appropriations, Judiciary, and Environment and Public Works.

Before joining the Senate, he represented South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Graham remained active in foreign policy until his death.