Seminole School District to vote on repealing mask mandate next month

The Seminole County School Board has decided to start advertising a forthcoming meeting to talk about repealing the mask mandate next month. However, parents want it repealed now.

"You work for us! You work for us! You work for us!" shouted many in attendance at Tuesday night's board meeting.

These parents are fired up over the district's mask mandate.

Standing at a podium, parent Leslie Kirshenbaum said, "It’s no secret you don’t work for us, but for the teachers union. You’re supposed to do what’s right for our children. So protect them by taking these masks off."

"We can’t simply rescind it willy-nilly, automatically," school district spokesperson Michael Lawrence told FOX 35 News.

He said the board will do what’s best for everyone and added that the district is already in the process of possibly repealing the mandate. Superintendent Walt Griffin has made a recommendation that the district advertise the repeal of the current mask mandate policy

"You have the power to go out on a high note and unmask these children," Drake Wuertz said to Griffin, who will soon be leaving the position.

"You look like President Biden up there wearing a mask when he's vaccinated," one woman said before being escorted out for disrupting the meeting and asking the superintendent if he was vaccinated. He said it was inappropriate.

"I don’t agree with it being a mandate," said parent Carolina Mendoza.

She home-schooled her daughter so she wouldn’t have to wear a mask and believes the mask mandate will end soon.

"I’ve registered her to start school in the Fall and hopefully those mandates get lifted. "

The meeting to vote on repealing the mask mandate takes place on June 22.

