Seminole High School teen shooter sentenced to 15 years in prison

A teenager who shot a student at Seminole High School in Sanford back in 2022 was sentenced to prison for 15 years.

A Seminole County judge ordered 18-year-old Da-Raveus Smith to spend the next 15 years behind bars for shooting 18-year-old student Jhavon McIntyre.

The shooting happened in January 2022 when a School Resource Officer was informed that there was a weapon on the main campus and shots had been fired. The victim was located near the back of the campus in what is known as the Tomahawk Building. It was later determined that the victim had been shot three times.

Mugshot of DaRaveus Smith | Credit: Seminole County Sheriffs Office Expand

Within minutes, the school was placed on lockdown, and security perimeters were established around the building.

Eventually, authorities found Smith and took him into custody..

According to investigators, the shooting was prompted by a dispute between the suspect and the victim over "a young lady."

Police said Mcintyre suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and they were able to apprehend the suspect quickly. No one else was injured in the shooting.