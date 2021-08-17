Seminole Fire asks residents to limit calling 911 due to COVID-19, 'what NOT to call 911 for'

article

The Seminole County Fire Department is asking residents to limit calling 911 due to COVID-19.

"We are working to stress to the public what NOT to call 911 for and what to call 911 for," they said. "Only call if you have difficulty breathing, persistent pressure on chest, etc."

The department listed non-emergency calls they ask you to call your healthcare provider for:

Minor extremity injuries with no deformities or loss of feeling or circulation

Minor cuts or abrasions with bleeding stopped with good feeling and color

Earache

Typical headache for patient

Back pain, not in severe pain

Sore throat that can swallow, patient must be able to drink/swallow water

These patients should seek medical attention from an urgent care or personal physician, but not from the emergency department or by calling 911

They explained that "thinking you can get seen by the hospital faster if I call 911 – hospitals are backlogged and requesting EMS service from the Fire Department will not allow you to ‘skip’ wait times if you do not have a serious medical problem."

The Seminole County Fire Department does still encourage you to call 911 for:

To report a fire

To report an accident

For serious medical problems

When life or property is endangered

